Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Cumulus

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Cumulus is a beautiful girl with pretty gold eyes. She recently came to Animal Friends after being rescued by our Humane Police Officers. After finding her way through our doors, she was a little overwhelmed by her new environment, but is growing more comfortable each day. Cumulus is looking for a loving new home where she can have a fresh start to life. If you have a quiet and patient home that can help her come out of her shell, you just may be the one she’s been waiting for! Someone believes in Cumulus so much, they have sponsored her adoption. Stop in for more information.

To find out more about how to adopt Cumulus, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Roscoe

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Roscoe is a very nice boy. He’s a 2½-year-old Beagle mix. Roscoe was found running and came to the shelter. His family didn’t come looking for him. He stayed at a foster home for several weeks and when he was on a regular schedule did very well with his potty training. Roscoe also did fine with the barn cats, even one very obnoxious feline who would get in his face. Roscoe walks well on a lead and is very friendly. He would like to find his forever family of his own. If you think you’re the right match for Roscoe, please contact the shelter.

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Gaston

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

“My what a guy, that Gaston!” … “Beauty and the Beast” fans will quickly be able to figure out where this guy’s name came from. When he first arrived, we couldn’t help but chose that name; although, our Gaston has a much better personality than that of the one in the film.

Gaston was brought to us after he was found as a stray in New Kensington. He was very underweight and clearly wasn’t being properly cared for. Currently, he weighs around 70 pounds, but he still has quite a bit of weight to gain so he’s a big boy! Gaston is very friendly and enjoys all the attention he gets. He still needs to work on his manners a bit, as he needs to learn to not use his mouth while playing but we know he will get it in no time! If you have room in your home and your heart for a big dog, be sure to ask to meet Gaston! After all, he’s everyone’s favorite guy!

To find out more about how to adopt Gaston, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24