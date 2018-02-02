GARDEN CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire official said an adult male was found dead after a fire inside a home in the Garden City section of Monroeville.
Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Sweetleaf Drive around 12:45 a.m.
“The fire department arrived and found smoke and fire showing from the second floor,” said Allegheny County Emergency Services Assistant Chief Steve Imbarlina. “They made entry and started fighting the fire. At one point they discovered that there was a victim inside who unfortunately is deceased.”
The deceased male has not been identified.
Two other people were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were able to escape safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.