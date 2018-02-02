WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in New Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The New Castle Police Department says the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Anna Martinez, of New Castle.

Officers learned Martinez was standing in the middle of East Washington Street when she was hit by a vehicle around 4:40 p.m.

Police say it was snowing heavily at the time of the crash, and Martinez was standing between streetlights in a dark area of the street.

Martinez was taken to UPMC Jameson, where she died from her injuries.

It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

