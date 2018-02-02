Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 THE FAN) — Former University of Pittsburgh running back Lousaka Polite tells Joe Starkey, of Starkey and Mueller, that he’s pulling for the New England Patriots this weekend in the Super Bowl.

But, first, Polite recalled a big game of his own. Pitt’s game against No. 5 Virginia Tech at Heinz Field on Nov. 8, 2003. Polite says he remembers the big third and goal play from the two-yard line at the end of the game.

“The main thing I was thinking was, I need to get this thing in the end zone for my teammates,” Polite said. “Earlier in the game had a fumble, and fumble is a bad word in football. And once Coach Harris called my number, there was no way I was not going to get into the endzone.”

Polite says that play was one of the biggest in his college career.

As a pro, Polite spent time with Tom Brady and the Patriots, and was coached by Bill Belichick.

“I think people try to decode this myth, but it’s really not a secret with Belichick,” said Polite. “Coach Belichick understood way back when he was an assistant with Coach Parcells that, first and foremost, we are going to do our job and do it right.”

“Brady is undoubtedly a first ballot Hall of Famer and works hard for everything he wants,” said Polite. “He wanted me to feel comfortable, and he was one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He’s a true leader, he works hard and he earns everything he’s gotten in his career.”

The conversation turned to concussions in football and about concerns of CTE. After being a running back in both college and the NFL, Polite says he’s not worried about the health issues that have plagued so many other players.

“I used to worry about it [CTE] because it was new topic, but I realized it is out of my control,” he said. “I think the best thing you can do when you are thinking about the brain is exercise it, stay active, read and stimulate your mind.”

They wrapped up the hour previewing Sunday’s Super Bowl. Polite says he is going with the Patriots.