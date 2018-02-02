WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:David Wecht, Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Republicans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania legislative Republican leaders say a Democratic justice’s comments about gerrymandering should require him to remove himself from a case challenging the state’s congressional district map.

In a court filing Friday, they accused Supreme Court Justice David Wecht of bias. They asked that he recuse himself or have the court invalidate his tie-breaking vote in November that put the case on a fast track.

They’re citing statements he made critical of gerrymandering even before his court took the case.

By a 5-to-2 vote on party lines, the justices last month found the Republican-crafted 2011 congressional map violates the state constitution.

The GOP also wants the U.S. Supreme Court to put the Pennsylvania case on hold.

The voters who challenged the map argue the case involves the state constitution, so federal courts should defer to the state court.

