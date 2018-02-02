Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lot of people in Pittsburgh might say they don’t care who wins the Super Bowl because we don’t have a dog in the fight, but there’s a lot more on the line come Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been the kings of the Lombardi Trophy. Our Super Bowl dominance has stood for decades, and no one wants the New England Patriots to tie our record-setting six titles.

“They can win a sixth Super Bowl,” said Mark Davis, the owner of Pittsburgh Bottleshop Café. “But we don’t want them to win with the Steelers ’cause we’re still on top.”

Then again, there’s no great love here for Philly either.

Although, that may be rooted more in the bad blood between our hockey teams, the Penguins and Flyers. Even still, when we asked around about the Super Bowl.

“I guess if I had to choose between one or the other, I guess the Eagles,” said Anthony Null, of Pittsburgh.

“Not the Patriots, basically. We just don’t want them to win,” said Patrick Emerick, of Mt. Lebanon. “Everyone’s sick of Tom Brady, too.”

“Not the Patriots,” said Nate Trzeciak, of Cranberry Township. “I hate the Patriots. I guess the Eagles.”

“I don’t like New England ‘cause they’re cheaters,” said Samuel Menifield, of Bridgeville. “They’re cheaters, so I gotta go with Philly.”

Pittsburgh’s choice for Super Bowl LII, overwhelmingly, the Philadelphia Eagles, even if it is by default.

People’s dislike for the Patriots runs so deep, the Bottleshop Café in Collier Township is holding an Anti-Patriots Super Bowl Watch Party on Sunday. The festivities include a special brew for the game.

“We just call it Anti-Patriots Beer,” said Davis. “It will sell like hotcakes.”

But, of course, there’s always that one person. One person that stands alone.

“I’m rooting for the Patriots, always,” said Nathan Porter, of the North Side. “That’s my favorite team since I was a kid, and you know, Tom Brady gonna do it again.”

A lot of odds makers think so too. The patriots are the favorites.

So, maybe Philly will have to follow in the steps of one of its favorite sons. Remember, Rocky Balboa was an underdog, too.