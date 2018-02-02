WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Dollar General, Duquesne, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two teenagers are charged as adults after an armed robbery Thursday night in Duquesne.

According to police, two males, ages 15 and 17, held up the Dollar General on Hoffman Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Authorities say one of them held a pistol to the clerk’s head.

West Mifflin Police later located the suspects, who were found in possession of a handgun and cash that matched the amount stolen.

Both of the suspects are facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch