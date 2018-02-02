Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Two teenagers are charged as adults after an armed robbery Thursday night in Duquesne.
According to police, two males, ages 15 and 17, held up the Dollar General on Hoffman Boulevard around 9 p.m.
Authorities say one of them held a pistol to the clerk’s head.
West Mifflin Police later located the suspects, who were found in possession of a handgun and cash that matched the amount stolen.
Both of the suspects are facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.