Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A man has been accused of spying on and taking photos of a juvenile girl in Trafford on multiple occasions.

According to a criminal complaint, police were first called to a home in the 200 block of East Edgewood Avenue on Jan. 28 for a report that an unknown man was looking into a juvenile girl’s bedroom.

The victim’s parents told police they have security cameras on their house, and footage showed a man in the back of their house staring into the juvenile’s bedroom for about ten minutes. At one point, the man appears to take a photo.

The victim told police she was taking a shower and getting dressed at the time the man was outside.

Two days later, the victim’s parents filed a complaint with police, saying they believed the man was their neighbor 53-year-old James Robert Snyder. The victim’s mother also said that day, she was eating dinner in the kitchen with the victim and her juvenile sons when the boys noticed Snyder staring at them through his back door.

The victim’s parents also noticed footprints in their backyard, specifically under the juvenile victim’s window.

On Feb. 1, officers spoke to Snyder, who said he was not aware the victim’s family had security cameras outside. Snyder then admitted he had gone onto the victim’s property and looked into the victim’s window because he was hoping to see her naked.

Snyder also admitted to police that he had also gone to look into the victim’s window one time in September and twice in November.

He told police he did see the victim naked on Jan. 28, and he knew she was underage.

Snyder was placed under arrest and a search warrant was obtained for his electronics, storage devices and any cameras he may own.