PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It turned out it wasn’t false labor after all for a local woman.

She realized her baby was about to born right where she was: At home!

Video shows little 4-day-old Jahkiye Richardson taking a peak at his mom, after giving both mom and dad quite a surprise at their home in Fredericktown, Washington County, this week.

“She starts screaming out: ‘He’s coming. He’s coming!'” said proud father John Richardson-Flory.

After three days of what she was told was false labor, Zakeria Richardson-Flory knew something wasn’t right. She and her husband were getting ready to go to Uniontown Hospital, when it became clear there wasn’t time.

“I was like, wait something’s happening! He was in my hands!” said Zakeria.

She yelled to her husband for help, and he called 911.

“I was on the phone with an emergency dispatcher. He’s trying to talk us through everything,” said John. “Before I could say anything else. We’re holding him in our arms.”

The dispatcher did give some instructions: “Make sure the umbilical cord isn’t wrapped around his neck. Get him wrapped up in some clean blankets,” said John.

“He came out. He was breathing on his own. He was crying. His heart was strong,” said Zakeria.

So there was Jahkiye. Eleven weeks early. Just three pounds, one ounce and 15 inches long.

“About 10, 15 minutes later, everyone started showing up,” said John. “They expected her to be in labor, and they’re even surprised themselves because they see us holding a little baby boy.”

His parents say Jahkiye is now gaining weight and no longer needs a breathing tube.

He was treated under a special light for jaundice, but that’s better now, too.

It’ll be weeks before he can go home from Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, but mom and dad say the timing really depends on Jahkie much like his entry into the world.

KDKA’s David Highfield: “Were you nervous? Were you petrified or did it happen too fast?

Zakeria: “It happened too fast for us to panic or do anything!”