WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington County coroner’s office says at least two deaths in the Washington area so far this year have been connected to carfentanil.
The coroner’s office says there were three deaths that appear to be drug overdoses in the Washington area in January. All three deaths are under police investigation.
Blood tests show that in two of the three cases, there was a presence of carfentanil in the victims’ system. Results from the third death have not yet been completed, but the coroner’s office says they strongly suspect carfentanil is also responsible for the third death.
Carfentanil is a powerful opioid that can be used as an elephant tranquilizer, and it is lethal to people even in extremely small amounts.
The Washington County Coroner’s Office and Washington County District Attorney’s Office want to issue a warning to the public and emphasize that there is no way for someone buying illegal drugs on the street to know what they are really getting.
The Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission can be reached at 1-800-247-8379.
