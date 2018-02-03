Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled Forward Zach Aston-Reese and placed Forward Conor Sheary on injured reserve.
Aston-Reese was recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Penguins expect Aston-Reese, 23, to make his NHL debut tonight when the Penguins play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 p.m. at the Prudential Center.
Aston-Reese, 6-foot, 204-pounds, had 29 points including 9 goals and 20 assists and a plus-21 in 41 games with WBS so far this season. He was tied for club lead in assists.
He is from Staten Island, New York. The Penguins signed him to an entry-level contract last year as an undrafted free agent after his four-year collegiate career at Northeastern.
As a senior last year, he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63).