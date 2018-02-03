WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Areas east of Pittsburgh will be under a winter weather advisory for most of Sunday.

The National Weather Service says a number of counties — including Indiana, Clarion and Venango counties — will be under a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Westmoreland Ridges and Fayette Ridges also fall under the advisory.

According to the NWS, those areas should expect to see between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility at times.

