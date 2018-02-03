WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Facebook, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police departments across the country are warning Facebook users about a child pornography video that’s been circulating on the social media site.

Many users have reported receiving a pornographic video showing a young girl and a man on their Facebook page or in their Facebook messages.

Multiple police departments, including the Columbus Police, Memphis Police Department and the Marietta, Georgia, Police Department, are warning Facebook users that they must not share the video with others, as sharing it is considered distribution.

If the video shows up on your page, you should contact Facebook immediately and delete the image from your page or your inbox.

The Memphis Police Department says the image has been reported and is being handled by a law enforcement agency in Alabama.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch