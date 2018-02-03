Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police departments across the country are warning Facebook users about a child pornography video that’s been circulating on the social media site.
Many users have reported receiving a pornographic video showing a young girl and a man on their Facebook page or in their Facebook messages.
Multiple police departments, including the Columbus Police, Memphis Police Department and the Marietta, Georgia, Police Department, are warning Facebook users that they must not share the video with others, as sharing it is considered distribution.
If the video shows up on your page, you should contact Facebook immediately and delete the image from your page or your inbox.
The Memphis Police Department says the image has been reported and is being handled by a law enforcement agency in Alabama.