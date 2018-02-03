WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:College Basketball, Fairleigh Dickinson, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darnell Edge scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Noah Morgan and Kaleb Bishop added 15 points apiece, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Robert Morris 73-67 on Saturday to even the season series with the Colonials.

Jahlil Jenkins scored 11 points with seven assists for the Knights (8-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference), who shot 42.2 percent from the field in winning their third road game of the season.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, Robert Morris closed to 46-41 on Charles Bain’s 3, but Edge and Morgan each hit 3s for a 56-43 FDU lead. The Colonials trailed 68-62 on Koby Thomas’ 3-point play with 1:06 to go, but got no closer from there.

FDU led 37-26 at halftime after outscoring the Colonials 20-8 in the paint and scoring 13 second-chance points off of 10 offensive boards.

Dachon Burke scored 19 points, Thomas added 18 and Bain had 15 for Robert Morris (13-12, 7-5), which has lost three straight.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch