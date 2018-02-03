Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DONEGAL (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has resulted in two fatalities and all lanes closed in the eastbound direction between Donegal and Breezewood.
According to a representative from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. this morning with two fatalities and two injuries.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was forcing motorists off the turnpike at exit 75 New Stanton to route around the accident.
Initially, a vehicle struck the guard rail which then resulted in two other vehicles being involved in accidents. Three accidents occurred in total. The accidents involved two pick-up trucks, a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike were expected to remain closed for several hours.
