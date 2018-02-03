WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Local TV, New Castle, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times at a home in New Castle early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by private means before officers arrived on the scene.

According to police, the victim was shot several times while he was in his bedroom.

He was conscious and able to talk to officers at the hospital. He was transported to another Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 724-656-3586 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch