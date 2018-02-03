Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times at a home in New Castle early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by private means before officers arrived on the scene.
According to police, the victim was shot several times while he was in his bedroom.
He was conscious and able to talk to officers at the hospital. He was transported to another Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 724-656-3586 or leave a tip at newcastlepd.com.