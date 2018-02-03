WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Families of homicide victims held a protest outside Pittsburgh Police headquarters on Saturday to draw attention to unsolved cases.

The families were saying they feel not enough is being done for the victims in unsolved homicide cases.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“The purpose [of the protest] is we have too many unsolved murders,” Allison McLeod, of Homewood, said. “We want all of our loved ones to be treated with dignity, just like they do for police dogs and also for slain police officers. Nobody deserves to die, but we all deserve to have the same treatment.”

There were 57 homicide victims in Pittsburgh last year.

