Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence late Sunday morning after she crashed her car into a home in Duquesne.
It happened just before noon in the 700 block of Savey Street.
Police say a 31-year-old woman drove her car off the road and crashed into the side of the house.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. She was not injured, and no one inside the house was injured.
Officers say the driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence.