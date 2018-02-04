WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Car Into House, DUI, Duquesne, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence late Sunday morning after she crashed her car into a home in Duquesne.

It happened just before noon in the 700 block of Savey Street.

Police say a 31-year-old woman drove her car off the road and crashed into the side of the house.

duquesne savey street car into house 2 Woman Crashes Car Into Duquesne Home While DUI

(Photo Credit: City of Duquesne Police Department/Facebook)

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. She was not injured, and no one inside the house was injured.

Officers say the driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch