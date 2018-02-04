Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area lost power Sunday night, right in the middle of the second half of the Super Bowl.
The outages first started being reported around 7:30 p.m.
As of 8 p.m., more than 500 customers in Carnegie and more than 200 customers in Rosslyn Farms were without power. In Pennsbury Village, more than 600 customers had no power.
Wow… did you see that awesome catch?!?!
How about that hilarious commercial?
BECAUSE I DIDN’T… this is what my TV looks like during the #SuperBowl in Carnegie. Maybe you could turn the power back on @DuquesneLight? pic.twitter.com/EYDMPwmi4O
— Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) February 5, 2018
Smaller outages were reported in Robinson Township, were 42 customers were without power, and Crafton, where only four customers were without power.
In total, 1,457 customers were affected.
