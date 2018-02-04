WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Carnegie, Duquesne Light, Local TV, Pennsbury Village, power outage, Rosslyn Farms

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 1,000 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area lost power Sunday night, right in the middle of the second half of the Super Bowl.

The outages first started being reported around 7:30 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., more than 500 customers in Carnegie and more than 200 customers in Rosslyn Farms were without power. In Pennsbury Village, more than 600 customers had no power.

Smaller outages were reported in Robinson Township, were 42 customers were without power, and Crafton, where only four customers were without power.

In total, 1,457 customers were affected.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch