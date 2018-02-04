Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers may not have been happy about the Super Bowl matchup this year, but Pitt students were still very enthusiastic about the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory Sunday night.
Photos and videos posted on Twitter by The Pitt News editor Ash Sivaganesh show students running down Forbes Avenue after the game in celebration.
Students take to the streets to celebrate Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. pic.twitter.com/yRPKFS9maG
— Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018
A huge crowd formed in front of the Cathedral of Learning, singing “Fly, Eagles Fly.”
Police closed of Forbes Avenue for celebrating students pic.twitter.com/HU8HbectFz
— Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018
Police vehicles could be seen at the scene, blocking the streets.