PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers may not have been happy about the Super Bowl matchup this year, but Pitt students were still very enthusiastic about the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory Sunday night.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter by The Pitt News editor Ash Sivaganesh show students running down Forbes Avenue after the game in celebration.

A huge crowd formed in front of the Cathedral of Learning, singing “Fly, Eagles Fly.”

Police vehicles could be seen at the scene, blocking the streets.

