PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest flu numbers from the Allegheny County Health Department show the virus continues to grow across the region.
There are now more than 6,100 confirmed flu cases.
A total of 513 people have been hospitalized due to the illness; and two more people have died from the flu in our area, bringing the total number to 11.
Meanwhile, the latest data from the CDC shows 16 more children died from the flu last week nationwide.
That brings the total number of pediatric deaths to 53 since October.
While the epidemic is easing up in the west, it’s still going strong in the east.
More states are reporting high activity with an uptick in hospitalizations.