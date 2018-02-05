FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Philadelphia, Sexual Assault

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby‘s defense team says it wrongly accused prosecutors of hiding evidence from his suburban Philadelphia criminal sexual-assault case.

Cosby’s lawyers acknowledged in a court filing Monday they made the headline-grabbing claim without realizing prosecutors had told Cosby’s former lawyer about interviewing a woman who cast doubt on his accuser.

The former lawyer says he knew about prosecutors last year interviewing a woman who said accuser Andrea Constand told her she wasn’t sexually assaulted but could make up allegations to get money.

Prosecutors have blasted the allegations of hiding evidence as “outrageous and reckless.” They say Cosby’s lawyers seemed more interested in shifting the narrative than in uncovering the truth.

Constand told jurors Cosby gave her pills and molested her, which Cosby denies.

Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury last June. A retrial is scheduled for April.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch