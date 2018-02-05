Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — A natural gas leak triggered evacuations in Dravosburg on Monday evening.
According to Allegheny County, the leak happened in the 400 block of Ridgeview Drive and was caused by a crew that was digging in the area.
Allegheny County reports on their Twitter page that people who live in nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution until workers could get the gas service shut off.
No injuries were reported.
There’s no word yet on how long repairs will take.
