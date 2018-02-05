Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television’s biggest yearly event since 2009.
The Nielsen company says viewership was down from last year’s audience of 111.3 million.
The all-time record for Super Bowl viewing was 114.4 million for the Seattle-New England game in 2015.
This years contest was the lowest rated since 2009 when the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFL’s viewership has been down this season, and so has television watching in general. The decline came despite a thrilling game that was competitive from beginning to end.
