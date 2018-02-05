Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Marc-Andre Fleury’s trademark smile was back on Pittsburgh ice Monday, as the Penguins get set to welcome their former goalie and the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury, who hoisted the Stanley Cup for a third time with Pittsburgh in June, has helped the NHL’s newest expansion franchise to a Western Conference leading 74 points.

“Definitely weird,” Fleury said. “I’m so used to going into the other locker room and doing my routine here. It’s good to see guys. Fun to be back.

Despite missing some time with a concussion, Fleury has been as good as ever with Vegas, racking up a 15-4-2 record with a 1.84 goals against average.

“He’s the leader of our group and he’s a great goaltender and that’s why we’re in the position we’re in right now,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “We have good leadership and great goaltending and he’s a big part of that.”

The Penguins will honor Fleury after Vegas’ morning skate Tuesday by presenting him with his championship ring and will have a video tribute during the game as well.

“You always want to win,” he added. “But I don’t want to block everything out either. It’s going to be a special moment for me. I want to remember my time here.”

But perhaps the most emotional part of his two days back in Pittsburgh will be the acknowledgement from Penguins fans.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Fleury said of the certain ovation he will receive. “I’ve had such great support over the years, through the good, through the bad. People have always been supportive of me and always cheered me on. I think it will be fun.”