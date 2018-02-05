FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Frasier, John Mahoney, Kelsey Grammer, Obituary
INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 02: John Mahoney during the Q&A session following the screening of 'Flipped' at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on Aug. 2, 2010 in Indianapolis.FILE PHOTO (Photo Credit: Joey Foley/Getty Images)

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch