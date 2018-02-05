PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fresh off his Super Bowl performance, superstar Justin Timberlake has announced he is adding another Pittsburgh stop to his “Man of the Woods Tour.”
The Grammy Award winner announced last month that he was bringing his upcoming Man of the Woods Tour to Pittsburgh on Friday, June 1.
Now another show at PPG Paints Arena has been added for September 25.
Timberlake will be touring in support of his upcoming album Man of the Woods which was released last week.
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?” Timberlake says in the tour’s trailer. “I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before: Bring the outside in.”
Tickets go on sale February 12 at 10 a.m.