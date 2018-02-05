WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Larry Nassar

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) – Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison, marking his final criminal punishment in a sex abuse scandal that has roiled Michigan State University and major U.S. sports associations.

A judge sentenced Nassar on Monday morning in a case out of Eaton County, Michigan. The case centers on sexual assaults at Twistars, a gym for elite gymnasts.

But more than 260 women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment. Some of the women say the abuse occurred decades ago.

The 54-year-old Nassar has admitted that he molested girls and young women during his time also working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar was sentenced earlier this month to 40 to 175 years in prison in a separate Michigan case. He also was previously sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch