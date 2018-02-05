Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Several people are facing charges after police say they found a man beaten and being held hostage in a New Castle apartment building.

Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Treyshawn Littles from Washington DC, 20-year-old Davon Johnson of New Castle, and Adeijah Johnson and Annamarie Drushel, both 18, and also from New Castle.

Officers found all four suspects, along with another man inside a third-floor apartment on East Wallace Avenue when they were called there Monday.

When they first arrived and surrounded the building, police say a .380-caliber handgun was thrown out of a window.

According to police, the victim told officers he had been held in the apartment against his will for about 10 hours. He said he was pistol-whipped and guns were put in his face.

He told police the suspects were trying to get him to withdraw money from his bank account.

After getting a search warrant, police say they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen from Bessemer, a loaded revolver and a bulletproof vest.

Littles is facing counts of robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, felons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, firearms carried without a license and theft.

The three other suspects arrested at the apartment are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and theft.

Police say charges are also pending against two other women who the victim says left the apartment before police arrived.