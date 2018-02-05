Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – Police are investigating a burglary after three men gained entry into a woman’s home by posing as utility workers.
According to police, the incident happened on Sunday in McCandless.
Three males arrived at an elderly woman’s home and said they need to check the electrical box in the home.
One of the men had a lanyard with his photo, but did not show any other form of identification. The woman allowed the men inside, where she was directed to the basement.
Then, the suspects ransacked the home and cut the phone lines.
The victim told police the suspects said they were looking for narcotics. The woman also did not see the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects were described as Hispanic males.
McCandless police are reminding the public to ask utility workers for proper identification before allowing them inside. When in doubt, call police.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details