WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Local TV, McCandless

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – Police are investigating a burglary after three men gained entry into a woman’s home by posing as utility workers.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday in McCandless.

Three males arrived at an elderly woman’s home and said they need to check the electrical box in the home.

One of the men had a lanyard with his photo, but did not show any other form of identification. The woman allowed the men inside, where she was directed to the basement.

Then, the suspects ransacked the home and cut the phone lines.

The victim told police the suspects said they were looking for narcotics. The woman also did not see the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects were described as Hispanic males.

McCandless police are reminding the public to ask utility workers for proper identification before allowing them inside. When in doubt, call police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch