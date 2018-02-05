Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Jury selection is underway at the trial of a man accused of killing a Saint Clair Township police officer.
Police say Ray Shetler Jr. shot and killed Officer Lloyd Reed in November of 2015. Officer Reed was responding to a domestic dispute at the home of Shetler’s girlfriend.
Once the jury is chosen, they will visit the home where Officer Reed was killed along with the power plant where police found Shetler.
District Attorney John Peck argued although jurors will see photographs of the murder scene and video surveillance from the power plant, the visits are necessary to demonstrate the lengths Shetler allegedly went through to hide and conceal the crime.
If Shetler is convicted, Peck plans to pursue the death penalty.
