WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Local TV, Super Bowl Commercials, Super Bowl LII

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Super Bowl LII will go down as one for the ages as the Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the New England Patriots.

The game featured plenty of offense and made for a highly entertaining affair.

But, those that tuned in for the commercials were also entertained.

So, how did this year’s commercials stack up?

Check out some of the more memorable ones below and vote for your favorite.

Sprint “Evelyn”:

“Solo” Teaser:

Bud Light “The Bud Knight”:

M&M’s “Human”:

Wendy’s “Iceberg”:

Doritos Blaze Vs. Mountain Dew Ice:

Tide:

Avocados From Mexico “#GuacWorld”:

Febreze “The Only Man Whose Bleep Don’t Stink”:

Tourism Australia “Dundee”:

Budweiser “Stand By You”:

T-Mobile “#LittleOnes”

Kraft “Family Greatly”:

Amazon “Alexa Loses Her Voice”:

Hyundai “Hope Detector”

Vote For Your Favorite:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch