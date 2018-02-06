Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A parent of an Allderdice High School student was charged and taken to jail Tuesday morning after police say he showed up at the school following a fight among some students and became violent with officers.

According to the criminal complaint, it all happened in the main hallway of the Squirrel Hill school building in the middle of the school day, and “caused a major disruption of the learning environment.”

Police say it started as a fight among six female students. Another student caught some of it on cell phone video before school police and security guards were able to break it up.

Students were showing up for classes at the time.

“I walked in and they were trying to settle everything down. I couldn’t even go upstairs yet, I had to go sit in a room,” said C.J., an Allderdice student.

Following the fight, investigators say two parents showed up at the school and were ordered to leave the property by law enforcement.

One of those parents, identified by police as 27-year-old Shawn Avant, ignored orders to leave.

The criminal complaint reports Avant approached one of the officers “in a threatening manner,” called him an expletive, pointed a finger at the officer and spit in his face.

Another officer tried to push Avant back, according to the criminal complaint, but the suspect then took off his jacket and said, “You want some of this?”

Police then told Avant he was under arrest, but he refused to put his hands behind his back and struggled with officers, telling them “don’t [expletive] touch me.”

Three officers were able to restrain him on the floor, but investigators say when they fell, Avant’s full body weight came down on one of the officer’s knees, causing a possible fracture.

That officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Students accuse the adults of setting a bad example for young people.

“I just don’t think they can do the same thing. Handle that outside of school,” said C.J. “Don’t come into school acting wild, your kid’s acting wild.”

Avant was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and resisting arrest.

School officials say the six girls involved in the initial fight were sent home for the day and will face disciplinary action.