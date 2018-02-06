WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brawl, Clairton, Clairton High School, Clairton School District, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A high school basketball game was reportedly cut short when a large brawl broke out Tuesday evening.

A fight happened during the Monessen-Clairton game at the Clairton High School.

At least one person caught part of the incident on cell phone video and posted it to Twitter.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say police, EMS and other first responders were dispatched to the school, but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested or hurt.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch