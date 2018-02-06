Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A high school basketball game was reportedly cut short when a large brawl broke out Tuesday evening.
A fight happened during the Monessen-Clairton game at the Clairton High School.
At least one person caught part of the incident on cell phone video and posted it to Twitter.
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say police, EMS and other first responders were dispatched to the school, but it’s unclear if anyone was arrested or hurt.
