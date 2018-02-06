Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because Ed Sheeran is coming to Pittsburgh.
According to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Grammy Award winning artist will come to PNC Park on Sunday, Sept. 30.
Ed Sheeran is coming to PNC Park on September 30!
For more info, head to https://t.co/kyLvriPbU8. pic.twitter.com/RBF4VKZHcY
— Pirates (@Pirates) February 6, 2018
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit the Pirates’ website here.