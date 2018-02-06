WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because Ed Sheeran is coming to Pittsburgh.

According to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Grammy Award winning artist will come to PNC Park on Sunday, Sept. 30.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.

