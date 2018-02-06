WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re heading to Bradenton for Spring Training, you may want to check out a new floral exhibit inspired by Andy Warhol’s art.

The exhibit is called “Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.”

The exhibit’s designers have drawn inspiration from Warhol’s work, using bright pops of color and repeating designs.

It will be on display from Feb. 11 through June 30 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida.

For more information about the exhibit, visit their website here.

