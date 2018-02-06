If you’re looking to get in the Mardi Gras mood, check out this recipe from the Giant Eagle Market District!
Serves: 4-6 Prep Time: 30 min. Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ lbs Cheese Filled Tortellini, refrigerated (other pasta works also)
- 2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 oz Butter, cut into cubes
- 1 lb Shrimp, large, raw, peeled and deveined
- 1 lb Chicken Thighs, thinly sliced
- 2 each Andouille Sausage, thinly sliced
- 1 ½ cups Red, Green, Yellow Bell Pepper, 1 inch long, thinly sliced
- ½ cup Red Onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup Canned Diced Tomatoes
- 1 tbsp Cajun or Creole Seasoning
- 6 cloves Fresh Garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped
- ½ cup Chicken Stock
- ¾ cup Heavy Cream (or half & half) (Heated)
- ¼ cup Green Onions, thinly sliced (Garnish)
- ¼ cup Tomatoes, small dice
- Cajun Spiced Cream
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 1 tbsp Cajun or Creole Seasoning
Directions:
1. Heat a large pot of boiling salted water, & bring to a boil.
2. Cook the tortellini for 4-5 minutes or until al dente, drain and set aside. If using dry pasta: boil for 7-10 minutes, drain and set aside.
3. Heat the butter & olive oil in a sauté pan; add the chicken and cook for 3 minutes or until browned.
4. Add in the andouille sausage, peppers, onions, & garlic and sauté for 2 minutes until slightly tender.
5. Finally add in the shrimp, parsley, and Cajun seasoning. Sauté for another 2 minutes until the shrimp is pink.
6. Add the canned diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and heavy cream. Bring to a rapid simmer.
7. Cook for another 4 minutes as the sauce reduces and thickens.
8. Add in the pasta to the sauce and gently stir.
9. Garnish with fresh green onions, diced tomatoes, & Cajun Spiced Sour Cream.