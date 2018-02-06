Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
INDIANAPOLIS (Sports Radio 93-7 The Fan) – PNC Bank is expanding its motorsports presence.
In a morning news conference in Indianapolis, PNC Chief Executive Officer William Demchak says PNC will become the primary sponsor for Scott Dixon’s IndyCar owned by Pittsburgh native Chip Ganassi.
Ganassi says the news is long overdue.
“My first checking account was with PNC Bank. I opened my first checking account as a youngster in Pittsburgh. And I’ve watched PNC develop from a Pittsburgh bank to a world class financial institution,” said Ganassi.
You can watch the entire news conference here.
In a release, PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William Demchak says, “Expanding our association with Chip Ganassi Racing and champion driver Scott Dixon brings together two organizations specializing in innovation, determination and a commitment to excellence.”
“As we debut the No. 9 PNC Bank Indy car this season, the global brand visibility and the unique race track experiences we can offer clients around the country will bring new opportunities for us in an industry that attracts an estimated 54 million fans.”
Terms of the deal were not released, but a typical full season primary sponsorship in the IndyCar series ranges from$5 to $9 million.
It’s not known if PNC has any interest in Ganassi’s NASCAR operations.