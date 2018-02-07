WINTER STORM WARNING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
ERIE (KDKA) — Congratulations Erie, you’ve just set a new record for the snowiest winter on record.

More than 149.6 inches of snow has fallen this year, breaking the previous record of 149.1 inches.

That’s more than 12 feet of snow! And it’s only February.

The previous record was set in 2000-01.

Snowfall records go back as far as the 1931-32 winter season.

Forecasters say more snow is on the way for the Erie area today.

The snowfall record was jumpstarted when more than 65 inches of snow fell from Christmas Eve through Dec. 27.

That event shattered several Erie snowfall records.

