JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A fatal crash late Tuesday night shut down a nearly 100-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes in Jefferson Township, Somerset County. A turnpike spokesman said it involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicles.
The eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed between New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (Exit 161).
The #PATurnpike is closed Eastbound at New Stanton Exit #75, due to a fatal accident at mile post 102. Detour is: US 119 South to US 40 East to I-68 East (at Cumberland, Maryland) to I-70 West. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Breezewood.
— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) February 7, 2018
A turnpike official could not offer an estimate on how long it would be until the lanes would reopen.
State police were investigating the cause of the crash.