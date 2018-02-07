WINTER STORM WARNING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A fatal crash late Tuesday night shut down a nearly 100-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes in Jefferson Township, Somerset County. A turnpike spokesman said it involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of the turnpike were closed between New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (Exit 161).

A turnpike official could not offer an estimate on how long it would be until the lanes would reopen.

State police were investigating the cause of the crash.

