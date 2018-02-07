WINTER STORM WARNING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Basketball, Cincinnati, Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) – Officials at an Ohio high school have issued an apology for racist and homophobic taunts lobbed at an opposing team’s players during a basketball game.

In a statement issued Monday, Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing says the Cincinnati school has put new rules in place for its cheering section. He says administrators have also imposed disciplinary action for students’ behavior during last week’s game against St. Xavier.

St. Xavier parent Susan Stockman tells WKRC-TV students yelled “P.F. Chang’s” at her son and told him to “go back to China.” Another parent, Mina Jefferson, says students chanted her African American son Bobby was on welfare and couldn’t read.

Ruffing says he has called an all-school assembly to address Friday’s game.

