Rania Harris is kicking off a month-long series of breakfast/brunch recipes with two delicious dishes!
Greek Avocado Toast
- 2 avocados, pits removed
- ½ lemon
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- 4 thick slices Ciabatta bread, toasted
- ½ cup crumbled feta
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ½ cucumber, chopped
- ½ cup chopped Kalamata olives
- ¼ cup chopped dill
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling (optional)
Directions:
Remove avocado halves from skin and place in a medium bowl.
Immediately squeeze some lemon juice over the avocado. Season avocado with salt and pepper and mash with a fork.
Taste for seasoning, adding more lemon juice if desired.
Spread mashed avocado onto toast then top with feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, and dill. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
Serves: 4
Grilled Cheese Bloody Marys
- 2 cups tomato juice
- 8 ounces vodka
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon horseradish
- 2 teaspoons Tabasco (or more to taste)
- Juice of ½ a lemon, plus wedges for rimming
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 slices firm white bread
- 4 slices white cheddar cheese
- ½ cup Old Bay seasoning
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp
- 4 dill pickle spears
Directions:
In a large pitcher, combine tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, horseradish, hot sauce, lemon juice, and pepper.
Assemble sandwiches: Spread butter onto one side of each slice of bread. Place two slices of cheddar onto the butter-free side of two slices then top with remaining bread, butter side-up.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sandwiches in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Cook, flipping once, until the bread is very lightly golden on each side and the cheese is just starting melt. Remove from pan. Cut into four triangles.
Run a lemon wedge along the rim of the glass then dip in Old Bay to coat the rim.
Divide Bloody Marys between four glasses and garnish with grilled cheese, bacon and pickle spear.
Serves: 4