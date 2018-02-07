Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) — Police are investigating a disturbing case of sexual and elderly abuse at an apartment complex in Turtle Creek.
A man who was supposed to be helping some of the senior citizens who live in the building is now accused of raping one of them.
James Gerald Smith, 47, of North Versailles, is facing multiple charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent exposure after he allegedly raped an elderly woman at a senior living facility on Hunter Street.
Allegheny County Police say an 81-year-old woman told a social worker that she was sexually abused on two separate occasions, allegedly by Smith.
The social worker notified Allegheny County Housing Authority Police, who then turned the investigation over to county police.
In both incidents, Smith was supposed to be doing housekeeping work in the woman’s apartment. Police said he was a home health aide.
Police said the woman was treated at a hospital for multiple bruises, and knee and ankle sprains. Under questioning, investigators said Smith admitted to sexually assaulting the woman.
Smith is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. His bail set at $100,000.