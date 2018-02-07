By Janelle Sheetz Dinner and a movie is a tried and true date, but this Valentine’s Day, why not do something a little different? Pittsburgh is full of fun, romantic ways to spend an evening with the one you love, whether you want to have a nice night out at the ballet or want to bond over a craft. So impress your date with something different. Here are some of the most unique Valentine’s Day date ideas in Pittsburgh.

Swan Lake

237 7th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 456-6666

www.pbt.org You can always count on the Pittsburgh Ballet to choose a romantic ballet to entertain audiences close to Valentine’s Day, and this year, they will once again be performing the classic “Swan Lake” at the Benedum Center, complete with live music from the Pittsburgh Symphony. Featuring music by composer Tchaikovsky, also known for “The Nutcracker,” “Swan Lake” was first performed in 1895 and tells a dramatic tale of love and sorcery. Performances start Friday, Feb. 16 and will run through the entire weekend, as well as the next. Single tickets start at just $28.

Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 255-2391

www.pittsburghpa.gov The weather might still be cold and snowy, but that just makes it perfect for couples’ ice skating outside at Schenley Park. Enjoy Valentine’s on Ice with your significant other on Valentine’s Day from 7 p.m. until 10. Enjoy a puck-shooting contest, get a special keepsake photo to remember your romantic date, and then when you’re done, head inside for some salsa dancing and hot drinks. Special two-for-one pricing will be just $5 per couple, plus $3 if you need to rent skates. The first 200 couples to arrive will also receive a treat of a rose and chocolates.

Pittsburgh Zoo

7340 Butler St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 665-3640

www.pittsburghzoo.org Enjoy an adults-only night at the zoo with their annual Animal Instincts dinner, featuring visits from small animals, cocktails, a formal dinner, dessert, cash bar, and a presentation on various mating rituals in the wild. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available. Dinners cost $70 per person and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Glass Center

5472 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 365-2145

www.pittsburghglasscenter.org Make your own glass art at the Pittsburgh Glass Center’s Make-It-Now events for Valentine’s Day, with crafts perfect for those new to making glass. Workshops include making glass flowers, fused Valentines, and heart-shaped pendants. Prices vary depending on the craft, and with plenty of time slots across multiple days, you have plenty of chances to take advantage of this fun, interactive date night.