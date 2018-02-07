Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow started moving into the Pittsburgh area early Wednesday morning and it is going to stick around for a while.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Beaver, Butler. Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Venango and Washington

Those areas are expected to see 5 to 8 inches of snow today. The snow may also mix with sleet and freezing rain at times.

Butler and Beaver Falls could see more than 10 inches of snow.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the snow will start intensifying as the morning rush picks up.

PennDOT and Pittsburgh road crews have been out all night.

Tuesday evening, they were shoring up supplies and readying equipment for this latest round of winter weather.

“We’re prepared,” said Pittsburgh Operations Manager Guy Costa. “Out there spreading materials, have the proper equipment out there, but again, we want to remind folks it’s going to be a very difficult commute [Wednesday] morning.”

Jazon Zang, from PennDOT, said, “The most concerning part, it’s going to be changing to sleet and freezing rain around rush hour [Wednesday] morning, so as much as we try our very best to give our customers wet roads as much as possible, it may not be realistic to expect that [Wednesday].”

Motorists are being asked to use caution on the roads and to give plow trucks plenty of room.

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph for the following highways:

Interstates 79, 279, 376 and 579

U.S. Route 22/30

Route 28

“PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly,” PennDOT said in a statement.

Many drivers who want to know if roads in their area have been cleared before they head out can find the information online.

PennDOT’s snow plow tracker can be found here: 511pa.com/PlowTrucks.aspx

The City of Pittsburgh has its own snow plow tracker. It goes online when Pittsburgh is under a snow alert.

When it’s active, it can be found here: city.temeda.com

Another round of snow is expected on Friday, which could bring another inch or so.

