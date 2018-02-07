WINTER STORM WARNING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow started moving into the Pittsburgh area early Tuesday morning and it is going to stick around for a while.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

Allegheny, Beaver, Butler. Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Venango and Washington

Those areas are expected to see 5 to 8 inches of snow today. The snow may also mix with sleet and freezing rain at times.

Butler and Beaver Falls could see more than 10 inches of snow.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the snow will start intensifying as the morning rush picks up.

Another round of snow is expected on Friday, which could bring another inch or so.

