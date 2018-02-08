Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – After finishing the 2017 season with a record of 75-87, there were plenty of questions the Pirates would need to answer this off season including what to do with Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen.
After trading both McCutchen and Cole to start 2018, fans were left wondering what to expect this season from the Pirates.
Baseball Prospectus released their PECOTA Rankings on Wednesday as Spring Training begins for teams next week.
They project the Pirates to finish with a record of 78-84, which is a three win improvement on how they finished last season.
The rest of the NL Central division was projected to finish as follows: the Cubs to finish at 89-73, Cardinals at 84-78, Brewers at 83-79 and the Reds at 74-88.
Other teams of note — the Giants are projected to finish 84-78. Two of the busiest teams in terms of moves this off season — the Rockies are projected to finish at 78-84 and the Angels at 80-82.
For the complete projected standings, click here.