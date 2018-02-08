WINTER STORM: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Lancaster

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Police say a hand-drawn sketch has helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market Feb. 6.

A witness provided a simple black-and-white drawing to officers, and police say while the drawing was cartoonish it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

lancaster sketch Simple, Cartoonish Sketch Helps Pa. Police Identify Theft Suspect

(Photo Credit: Lancaster Police Department via CBS News)

The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the witness was then able to pick a photo of the suspect out of an array of photos.

Police are now searching for the 44-year-old suspect on two counts of theft.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch