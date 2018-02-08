Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Police say a hand-drawn sketch has helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.
Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market Feb. 6.
A witness provided a simple black-and-white drawing to officers, and police say while the drawing was cartoonish it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.
The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the witness was then able to pick a photo of the suspect out of an array of photos.
Police are now searching for the 44-year-old suspect on two counts of theft.
