Filed Under:Edgewood, Edgewood Towne Center, Kmart, Local TV, Scene75

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The site of the old Kmart at Edgewood Towne Center is getting a second life.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, construction has already started there to transform it into a brand new entertainment center.

Go-karts, laser tag, a theater and mini-golf are just some of the attractions planned for the new facility.

The center will be called “Scene75,” the Pittsburgh Business Times reports. It already has three locations in Ohio.

The facility will reportedly bring 150 jobs to the area.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that it will open sometime in 2018.

